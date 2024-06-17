U.S. Air Force Maj. Logan Dean, left, and 1st Lt. Cole Delgado, right, perform pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 18, 2024. The aircraft was in route to refuel a B-52 Stratofortress in support of a bomber task force mission. Currently deployed to RAF Fairford, England, the B-52s integrated with NATO allies and regional partners during several missions, ensuring interoperability, enhancing readiness and building relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 04:05 Photo ID: 8489432 VIRIN: 240618-F-NR913-1135 Resolution: 5846x3654 Size: 642.7 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 351st ARS supports 5th BW BTF Europe mission [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.