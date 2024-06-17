Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander [Image 14 of 14]

    Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Hawkins, 8th Mission Support Group incoming commander, renders his first salute as commander during the 8th MSG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 21, 2024. As the 8th MSG commander, Hawkins is responsible for the leadership and management of five diverse squadrons that provide base communications, engineering, security, base defense, transportation, supply, personnel support, logistics readiness, education, food services, housing and recreation activities to over 2,700 active duty Airmen and Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

