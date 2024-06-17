U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Hawkins, 8th Mission Support Group incoming commander, renders his first salute as commander during the 8th MSG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 21, 2024. As the 8th MSG commander, Hawkins is responsible for the leadership and management of five diverse squadrons that provide base communications, engineering, security, base defense, transportation, supply, personnel support, logistics readiness, education, food services, housing and recreation activities to over 2,700 active duty Airmen and Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 03:33 Photo ID: 8489389 VIRIN: 240621-F-SW533-1050 Resolution: 4492x2527 Size: 1.68 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.