Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander [Image 12 of 14]

    Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Republic of Korea Air Force Col. Seo, Dong Woo, 38th Fighter Group commander, presents U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Lacek, 8th Mission Support Group outgoing commander, with a letter of appreciation during the 8th MSG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, June 21, 2024. Lacek served as the commander from June 2023 to June 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 03:33
    Photo ID: 8489387
    VIRIN: 240621-F-SW533-1025
    Resolution: 5986x4789
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander
    Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander
    Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander
    Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander
    Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander
    Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander
    Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander
    Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander
    Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander
    Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander
    Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander
    Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander
    Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander
    Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    change of command
    INDOPACOM
    8th Mission Support Group
    8th MSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT