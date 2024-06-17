Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander

Republic of Korea Air Force Col. Seo, Dong Woo, 38th Fighter Group commander, presents U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Lacek, 8th Mission Support Group outgoing commander, with a letter of appreciation during the 8th MSG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, June 21, 2024. Lacek served as the commander from June 2023 to June 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

