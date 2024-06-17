Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross | U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Hawkins, 8th Mission Support Group incoming commander,...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.21.2024

    Story by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc 

    8th Fighter Wing

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Col. Joshua Hawkins accepted command of the 8th Mission Support Group during a change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 21.

    Col. Peter E. Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander presided over the ceremony and welcomed Hawkins to the Wolf Pack, while highlighting the accomplishments of the previous commander, Col. Christopher Lacek.

    Stepping into the role of ‘Falcon’, Hawkins spoke to the Airmen of the 8th MSG.

    “I believe in teamwork, and I see an amazing team in front of me,” said Hawkins. “A team that’s proven itself by working together to deliver both greatness on its own and to enable the rest of the Wolf Pack in their mission success. I’m humbled and excited to join the team.”

    As 8th MSG commander, Hawkins is responsible for the leadership and management of five diverse squadrons that provide base communications, engineering, security, base defense, transportation, supply, personnel support, logistics readiness, education, food services, housing and recreation activities to over 2,700 active duty Airmen and Soldiers.

