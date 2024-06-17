U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Lacek, 8th Mission Support Group outgoing commander, renders his final salute as commander during the 8th MSG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 21, 2024. During the ceremony, Lacek relinquished command to Col. Joshua Hawkins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 03:33
|Photo ID:
|8489388
|VIRIN:
|240621-F-SW533-1034
|Resolution:
|7221x4062
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander
