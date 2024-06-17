U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Lacek, 8th Mission Support Group outgoing commander, renders his final salute as commander during the 8th MSG change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 21, 2024. During the ceremony, Lacek relinquished command to Col. Joshua Hawkins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 03:33 Photo ID: 8489388 VIRIN: 240621-F-SW533-1034 Resolution: 7221x4062 Size: 4.15 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack welcomes new Mission Support Group commander [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.