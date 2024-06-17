Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    249th Army Birthday Festival [Image 31 of 32]

    249th Army Birthday Festival

    FORT BELVOIR, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Christopher Kaufmann 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains Maj. Gen. William Green, Jr. gives the invocation during the Army Birthday Cake-Cutting Ceremony as part of the 249th Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the U.S. Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., June 15, 2024. The U.S. Army’s legacy has been built over 249 years on the dedication, courage, and heroism of every American Soldier who have answered the call since the Army’s founding in 1775, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 09:07
    ABD249
    249th Army Birthday
    armybday2024

