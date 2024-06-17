Guests look on during the Army Birthday Cake-Cutting Ceremony as part of the 249th Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the U.S. Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., June 15, 2024. The U.S. Army’s legacy has been built over 249 years on the dedication, courage, and heroism of every American Soldier who have answered the call since the Army’s founding in 1775, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)

