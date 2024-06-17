Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    249th Army Birthday Festival [Image 29 of 32]

    249th Army Birthday Festival

    FORT BELVOIR, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Christopher Kaufmann 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" perform at the National Army Museum’s celebration of the Army’s 249th Birthday at the National Museum of the U.S. Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., June 15, 2024. The event commemorated the legacy of the U.S. Army, established June 14, 1775, and celebrated 249 years of Soldiers turning obstacles into possibilities, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 09:07
    Photo ID: 8487242
    VIRIN: 240615-A-EN202-1050
    Resolution: 5291x3520
    Size: 9.63 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 249th Army Birthday Festival [Image 32 of 32], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ABD249
    249th Army Birthday
    armybday2024

