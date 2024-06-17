Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    249th Army Birthday Festival [Image 19 of 32]

    249th Army Birthday Festival

    FORT BELVOIR, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Christopher Kaufmann 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. service members with the Para-Commandos, U.S. Special Operations Parachute Team, perform an aerial parachute demonstration during the Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., June 15, 2024. The event commemorated the legacy the U.S. Army, established June 14, 1775, and celebrates 249 years of Soldiers turning obstacles into possibilities, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 09:07
    Photo ID: 8487232
    VIRIN: 240615-A-EN202-1042
    Resolution: 4905x3264
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 249th Army Birthday Festival [Image 32 of 32], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ABD249
    249th Army Birthday
    armybday2024

