240603-N-DM318-1013 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 3, 2024) Ensign Ryan Wence, from Manassas Park, Virginia, calculates the closest point of approach via the maneuvering board aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) June 3. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 22:10
|Photo ID:
|8486714
|VIRIN:
|240603-N-DM318-1013
|Resolution:
|6965x4975
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Closest point of approach calculations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT