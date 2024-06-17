240603-N-DM318-1007 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 3, 2024) Ensign Ezra Ang, from Waipahu, Hawaii, and Lt.j.g Jung Kim, from San Ramon, California, monitors surface contacts aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) June 3. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 22:10 Photo ID: 8486709 VIRIN: 240603-N-DM318-1007 Resolution: 6259x4471 Size: 922.17 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bridge Watch [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.