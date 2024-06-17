Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bridge Watch [Image 1 of 4]

    Bridge Watch

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240603-N-DM318-1007 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 3, 2024) Ensign Ezra Ang, from Waipahu, Hawaii, and Lt.j.g Jung Kim, from San Ramon, California, monitors surface contacts aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) June 3. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 22:10
    Photo ID: 8486709
    VIRIN: 240603-N-DM318-1007
    Resolution: 6259x4471
    Size: 922.17 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    US Navy
    Commander Task Force (CTF) 70
    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

