240603-N-DM318-1016 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 3, 2024) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Kayden Balthazar, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, monitors equipment during a Close-in Weapons System (CIWS) live-fire exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, June 3. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

