240603-N-DM318-1017 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 3, 2024) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Mikah Graham, from Columbia, South Carolina, stands Bridgewing watch during a during a Close-in Weapons System (CIWS) live-fire exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, June 3. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 22:10 Photo ID: 8486713 VIRIN: 240603-N-DM318-1017 Resolution: 6694x4781 Size: 865.76 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bridge wing watch [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.