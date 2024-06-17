Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Fest Day 2 [Image 4 of 6]

    Mountain Fest Day 2

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Alex Folz, center, a Soldier with 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, sprints to the end zone during the Mountian Fest flag football tournament on Fort Drum, New York, June 18, 2024. Team sports foster unit cohesion and competitive spirit, which are essential for building camaraderie and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 18:37
