Mountain Fest Day 2

Sgt. Alex Folz, center, a Soldier with 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, sprints to the end zone during the Mountian Fest flag football tournament on Fort Drum, New York, June 18, 2024. Team sports foster unit cohesion and competitive spirit, which are essential for building camaraderie and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

