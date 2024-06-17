Mountain Fest Day 2

Sgt. Carson Shilt, left, a Soldier with 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, evades an attempt to grab his flags from Spc. Raymond Williams, a Soldier with 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, while competing in the flag football tournament at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountainfest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 18, 2024. Team sports foster unit cohesion and competitive spirit, which are essential for building camaraderie and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

