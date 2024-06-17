Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Fest Day 2 [Image 1 of 6]

    Mountain Fest Day 2

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Carson Shilt, left, a Soldier with 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, evades an attempt to grab his flags from Spc. Raymond Williams, a Soldier with 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, while competing in the flag football tournament at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountainfest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 18, 2024. Team sports foster unit cohesion and competitive spirit, which are essential for building camaraderie and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 18:37
    Photo ID: 8485170
    VIRIN: 240618-A-UF517-2488
    Resolution: 4504x3003
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    US Army
    MountainFest2024

