Mountain Fest Day 2

Spc. Jonah Rudansky, a Soldier with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Artillery, throws a football while competing in the flag football tournament at Bowerman Track, kicking off the week-long Mountainfest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 18, 2024. Such team sports events foster camaraderie, build trust, and enhance competitive spirit within and between units. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

