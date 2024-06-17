Mountain Fest Day 2

Spc. Bryan Rodriguez, right, a Soldier with the 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, dodges an attempt to grab his flags from Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Divison Sustainment Brigade, while competing in the Mountain Fest flag football tournament on Fort Drum, New York, June 18, 2024. Mountain Fest, which featured multiple team sports such as football, soccer, track, softball, and kickball, allows Soldiers to build Espirit de Corps and strengthen bonds with members of the North Country community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

