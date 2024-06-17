Sgt. Brian Bills, religious support NCO, presents a bouquet of yellow roses to Cathy Artino, wife of Col. Daniel Artino, incoming commander of U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, during the garrison change of command ceremony at Soldier Field, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., June 18.
USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes Artino as new garrison commander
