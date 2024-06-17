USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes Artino as new garrison commander

From left, retired Navy Lt. Cmdr. Heather Kline, wife of Col. Sam Kline, Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Speichert, Command Sgt. Maj. for the Installation Management Command- Training, Maj. Gen. Richard Appelhans, commanding general of the Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, Col. Sam Kline, outgoing garrison commander of U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, William Kidd, director of Installation Management Command – Training and Col. Daniel Artino, incoming garrison commander of U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey salute during the playing of the National Anthem during a garrison change of command ceremony at Soldier Field, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., June 18.

