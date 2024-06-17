Col. Daniel Artino, center, incoming commander of U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey receives the garrison guidon from outgoing commander, Col. Sam Kline, left, during a change of command ceremony at Soldier Field, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., June 18.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 17:03
|Photo ID:
|8484974
|VIRIN:
|240618-A-LA693-1778
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.8 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes Artino as new garrison commander [Image 4 of 4], by John Goulette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes Artino as new garrison commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT