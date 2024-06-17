USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes Artino as new garrison commander

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (June 18, 2024) – Col. Sam Kline relinquished command of the Presidio of Monterey garrison to Col. Daniel Artino during a change of command ceremony at Soldier Field on June 18.



William Kidd, director of Installation Management Command – Training, officiated the event, and praised Kline for all he accomplished as the garrison commander.



“You have to be the very best at what you do each and every day, and the best is what the Presidio got each and every day with Sam Kline,” Kidd said. “A wise commander, he recognized that he needed to focus on people and empower them to do the work that had to be done, and he did that superbly.”



Kidd offered Artino advice on how to be an effective garrison commander.



“Col. Artino, I am confident that you will lead this garrison with distinction, but I’m just going to give you a few tips,” Kidd said. “Installation management is a team sport; you cannot do it alone. This garrison has a lot of talented people that can do many things on this installation, but you are the one that is in command. There’s only one commander here and it would be you.”



During his final address, Kline thanked the Presidio team.



“I must give a heartfelt salute to the people who have directly, indirectly and selflessly supported our garrison activities,” Kline said. “My directors, chiefs and employees are the real horsepower behind this garrison. Your dedication and perseverance in an expensive and resource-constrained environment have been nothing short of extraordinary.”



Kline will report to Jordan for his next duty assignment.



Prior to becoming the garrison commander at the Presidio of Monterey, Artino was the Chief of the J3 Global Sustainment Division and the Defense Courier Division and served as the Commander of the U.S. Army Element at the U.S. Transportation Command, headquartered at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.



Artino spoke about the importance of PoM and his role as garrison commander and a community member.



“I don’t believe it’s a coincidence that ‘we are the Army’s home’ is the Installation Management Command’s motto,” Artino said. “PoM is more than just a piece of land, fences, buildings and utilities. The complexity of this garrison is not lost on me, and I am wholly committed to this garrison delivering the services and creating the ‘home’ our Servicemembers, families and staff deserve.”



In addition, Artino addressed the local government leaders in attendance and expressed his desire to work with them.



“To the mayors and other senior county and city officials, I look forward to meeting and working with each of you to strengthen the garrison’s relationship to the communities many of our families and staff live in.”



Artino is a native of Stow, Ohio, and commissioned in the aviation branch following his graduation from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2002. He is a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College and the National War College in Washington, D.C. He is a Master Army Aviator and has earned the Combat Action Badge, Army Parachutist Badge and Air Assault Badge.

