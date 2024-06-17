Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes Artino as new garrison commander [Image 4 of 4]

    USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes Artino as new garrison commander

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by John Goulette 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Crowd gathers for the U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey change of command ceremony at Soldier Field, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., June 18.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 17:03
    Photo ID: 8484993
    VIRIN: 240618-A-LA693-2641
    Resolution: 7853x5235
    Size: 15.76 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes Artino as new garrison commander [Image 4 of 4], by John Goulette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes Artino as new garrison commander
    USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes Artino as new garrison commander
    USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes Artino as new garrison commander
    USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes Artino as new garrison commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes Artino as new garrison commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Installation Management Command
    target_news_north
    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT