Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 17:03 Photo ID: 8484993 VIRIN: 240618-A-LA693-2641 Resolution: 7853x5235 Size: 15.76 MB Location: CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USAG Presidio of Monterey welcomes Artino as new garrison commander [Image 4 of 4], by John Goulette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.