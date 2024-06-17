240613-N-FA490-1018 MONTEREY, Calif. (June 13, 2024) The Maritime Risk Symposium, held June 11-13 at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), brought together more than 200 attendees with senior leaders from across the services, federal and state agencies, academia, and industry, in addition to NPS faculty, staff and students. The event was co-sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard and National Academy of Sciences Transportation Research Board. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Langholf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 19:28 Photo ID: 8482350 VIRIN: 240613-N-FA490-1018 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.32 MB Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maritime Risk Symposium at NPS Brings Sea Services Together [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.