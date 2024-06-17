240611-N-OX360-1034 MONTEREY, Calif. (June 11, 2024) Current and retired flag and general officers from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard discuss maritime security issues during a panel at the Maritime Risk Symposium, held June 11-13 at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS). The event was co-sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard and National Academy of Sciences Transportation Research Board. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Norket)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 19:28 Photo ID: 8482346 VIRIN: 240611-N-OX360-1034 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.11 MB Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maritime Risk Symposium at NPS Brings Sea Services Together [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 James Norket, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.