Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maritime Risk Symposium at NPS Brings Sea Services Together [Image 4 of 6]

    Maritime Risk Symposium at NPS Brings Sea Services Together

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Langholf 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    240613-N-FA490-1008 MONTEREY, Calif. (June 13, 2024) The Maritime Risk Symposium, held June 11-13 at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), brought together more than 200 attendees with senior leaders from across the services, federal and state agencies, academia, and industry, in addition to NPS faculty, staff and students. The event was co-sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard and National Academy of Sciences Transportation Research Board. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Langholf)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 19:28
    Photo ID: 8482349
    VIRIN: 240613-N-FA490-1008
    Resolution: 5330x3546
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maritime Risk Symposium at NPS Brings Sea Services Together [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maritime Risk Symposium at NPS Brings Sea Services Together
    Maritime Risk Symposium at NPS Brings Sea Services Together
    Maritime Risk Symposium at NPS Brings Sea Services Together
    Maritime Risk Symposium at NPS Brings Sea Services Together
    Maritime Risk Symposium at NPS Brings Sea Services Together
    Maritime Risk Symposium at NPS Brings Sea Services Together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maritime Risk Symposium at NPS Brings Sea Services Together

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    maritime
    strategy
    Coast Guard
    TSMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT