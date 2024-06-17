Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Risk Symposium at NPS Brings Sea Services Together [Image 2 of 6]

    Maritime Risk Symposium at NPS Brings Sea Services Together

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Norket 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    240611-N-OX360-1037 MONTEREY, Calif. (June 11, 2024) Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Timothy (TJ) White of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) talks about maritime security issues during a flag officer panel at the Maritime Risk Symposium, held June 11-13 at NPS. The event was co-sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard and National Academy of Sciences Transportation Research Board. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Norket)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 19:28
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    maritime
    strategy
    Coast Guard
    TSMS

