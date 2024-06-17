240611-N-OX360-1037 MONTEREY, Calif. (June 11, 2024) Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Timothy (TJ) White of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) talks about maritime security issues during a flag officer panel at the Maritime Risk Symposium, held June 11-13 at NPS. The event was co-sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard and National Academy of Sciences Transportation Research Board. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Norket)
Maritime Risk Symposium at NPS Brings Sea Services Together
