U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luke Walcroft, a tiltrotor crew chief and a native of Idaho, gives the ok to bring the simulated casualty in an MV-22B Osprey to Sgt. Bailey Guess, a Weapons and Tactics Instructor and a native of Florida both assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, to conduct a simulated casualty hoist at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 6, 2024. The purpose of this training is to enhance the evacuation capabilities of personnel in the event of a mishap at sea. The ability to hoist stranded individuals from the water with tiltrotor aircraft provides additional life-saving response options. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 16:23 Photo ID: 8482113 VIRIN: 240606-M-LO557-1031 Resolution: 4219x6325 Size: 1.17 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Hometown: MERIDIAN, IDAHO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Life-Saving Rescue Hoist Training [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.