VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Life-Saving Rescue Hoist Training

A U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Carson Greene, a tiltrotor crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Texas, conducts post-flight checks in an MV-22 Osprey after completing casualty hoist training at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 6, 2024. The purpose of the hoist training was to enhance the evacuation capabilities of personnel in the event of a mishap at sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

