VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Life-Saving Rescue Hoist Training

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bailey Guess, left, a weapons and tactics Instructor and a native of Florida, and Cpl. Luke Walcroft, a tiltrotor crew chief and a native of Idaho, both assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, lower a hoist hook from an MV-22B Osprey to conduct a simulated casualty hoist at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 6, 2024. The purpose of the hoist training was to enhance the evacuation capabilities of personnel in the event of a mishap at sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

