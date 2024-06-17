VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Life-Saving Rescue Hoist Training

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, hoists a simulated casualty to the aircraft during training at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 6, 2024. The purpose of the hoist training was to enhance the evacuation capabilities of personnel in the event of a mishap at sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

