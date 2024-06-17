VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Life-Saving Rescue Hoist Training

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ian Janowiak, left, a native of Wisconsin, holds a hoist line for Cpl. Maya Eamolarn, a native of California, both tiltrotor crew chiefs assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, while securing the line to a simulated casualty during training at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 6, 2024. The purpose of the hoist training was to enhance the evacuation capabilities of personnel in the event of a mishap at sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

