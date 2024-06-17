Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Life-Saving Rescue Hoist Training [Image 4 of 6]

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Life-Saving Rescue Hoist Training

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ian Janowiak, left, a native of Wisconsin, holds a hoist line for Cpl. Maya Eamolarn, a native of California, both tiltrotor crew chiefs assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, while securing the line to a simulated casualty during training at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, June 6, 2024. The purpose of the hoist training was to enhance the evacuation capabilities of personnel in the event of a mishap at sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 16:23
    Photo ID: 8482114
    VIRIN: 240606-M-LO557-1091
    Resolution: 3791x2529
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Life-Saving Rescue Hoist Training [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Life-Saving Rescue Hoist Training
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Life-Saving Rescue Hoist Training
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Life-Saving Rescue Hoist Training
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Life-Saving Rescue Hoist Training
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Life-Saving Rescue Hoist Training
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Life-Saving Rescue Hoist Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    15th MEU
    ACE
    hoist
    training
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT