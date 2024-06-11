Distinguished leaders stand at attention during the playing of national anthems during the closing ceremony for CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at Costa Rica's National Fire Academy, San Jose, Costa Rica, June 14, 2024. CENTAM Guardian 24 is an annual, multinational exercise designed to build humanitarian assistance and disaster response functional capacity, enhance readiness to combat common threats in Central America, and promote cooperation and interoperability between participating forces.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 Location: SAN JOSE, CR by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson