Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 1 of 6]

    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II

    SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Coast Guard Commander Juan Carlos Avila, U.S. Embassy Costa Rica's Senior Defense Official, provides remarks during the CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II closing ceremony at Costa Rica's National Fire Academy, San Jose, Costa Rica, June 14, 2024. CENTAM Guardian 24 is an annual, multinational exercise designed to build humanitarian assistance and disaster response functional capacity, enhance readiness to combat common threats in Central America, and promote cooperation and interoperability between participating forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 21:54
    Photo ID: 8480066
    VIRIN: 240614-F-KD333-1971
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: SAN JOSE, CR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    Costa Rica
    CG24
    LSGE 24
    CENTAM Guardian 2024
    CENTAM Guardian 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT