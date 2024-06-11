Alejandro Picado, President of the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Response, provides remarks during the CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II closing ceremony at Costa Rica's National Fire Academy, San Jose, Costa Rica, June 14, 2024. CENTAM Guardian 24 is an annual, multinational exercise designed to build humanitarian assistance and disaster response functional capacity, enhance readiness to combat common threats in Central America, and promote cooperation and interoperability between participating forces.

Date Taken: 06.14.2024
Location: SAN JOSE, CR