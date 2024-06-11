U.S. Army Lt. Col. Innis Bryant, CENTAM Guardian 24 Exercise Director, U.S. Southern Command, provides remarks during the CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II closing ceremony at Costa Rica's National Fire Academy, San Jose, Costa Rica, June 14, 2024. CENTAM Guardian 24 demonstrate our forces’ cooperation and shared commitment to global stability, peace and prosperity, and agile forces ready and postured to respond to today’s dynamic security challenges.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 21:54 Photo ID: 8480071 VIRIN: 240614-F-KD333-8296 Resolution: 5610x3873 Size: 3.99 MB Location: SAN JOSE, CR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.