A CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II closing ceremony attendee takes a picture of a speaker at Costa Rica's National Fire Academy, San Jose, Costa Rica, June 14, 2024. CENTAM Guardian 24 demonstrate our forces’ cooperation and shared commitment to global stability, peace and prosperity, and agile forces ready and postured to respond to today’s dynamic security challenges.

