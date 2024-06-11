Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 2 of 6]

    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II

    SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II closing ceremony attendee takes a picture of a speaker at Costa Rica's National Fire Academy, San Jose, Costa Rica, June 14, 2024. CENTAM Guardian 24 demonstrate our forces’ cooperation and shared commitment to global stability, peace and prosperity, and agile forces ready and postured to respond to today’s dynamic security challenges.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 21:54
    Photo ID: 8480067
    VIRIN: 240614-F-KD333-8412
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: SAN JOSE, CR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II
    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    Costa Rica
    CG24
    LSGE 24
    CENTAM Guardian 2024
    CENTAM Guardian 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT