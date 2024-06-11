A CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II closing ceremony attendee takes a picture of a speaker at Costa Rica's National Fire Academy, San Jose, Costa Rica, June 14, 2024. CENTAM Guardian 24 demonstrate our forces’ cooperation and shared commitment to global stability, peace and prosperity, and agile forces ready and postured to respond to today’s dynamic security challenges.
This work, CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
