U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, lay a wreath at the American Memorial Park in Garapan, Saipan, June 15, 2024. The 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Saipan commemoration began with a landing reenactment on the beach in Susupe as well as a fly by F/A-18C Hornets with VMFA(AW) 224. The commemoration continued at American Memorial Park with a parade, remarks, and wreath layings. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little)

