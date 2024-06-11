Family members of Marines who fought during the Battle of Saipan, Marines from Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and service members from 4th Marine Division participate in a wreath laying at ‘Red Beach’ in Susupe, Saipan, June 15, 2024. The 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Saipan commemoration began with a landing reenactment on the beach in Susupe as well as a fly by F/A-18C Hornets with VMFA(AW) 224. The commemoration continued at American Memorial Park with a parade, remarks, and wreath layings. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little)

