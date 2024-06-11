Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th Anniversary of the Battle of Saipan [Image 6 of 12]

    80th Anniversary of the Battle of Saipan

    GARAPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. John Jarrard, commanding general of 4th Marine Division, delivers remarks during a ceremony at the American Memorial Park in Garapan, Saipan, June 15, 2024. The 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Saipan commemoration began with a landing reenactment on the beach in Susupe as well as a fly by F/A-18C Hornets with VMFA(AW) 224. The commemoration continued at American Memorial Park with a parade, remarks, and wreath layings. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little)

    This work, 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Saipan [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

