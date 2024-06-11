U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander Joint Task Force-Micronesia, delivers remarks during a ceremony at the American Memorial Park in Garapan, Saipan, June 15, 2024. The 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Saipan commemoration began with a landing reenactment on the beach in Susupe as well as a fly by F/A-18C Hornets with VMFA(AW) 224. The commemoration continued at American Memorial Park with a parade, remarks, and wreath layings. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 02:45
|Photo ID:
|8478228
|VIRIN:
|240615-M-YQ372-1641
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|17.54 MB
|Location:
|GARAPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Saipan [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT