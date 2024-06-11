US Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Arsenio Strong, inspector general of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and the Commonwealth of Northern Marianas Islands Department of Public Safety color guard stand at attention during a ceremony at the American Memorial Park in Garapan, Saipan, June 15, 2024. The 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Saipan commemoration began with a landing reenactment on the beach in Susupe as well as a fly by F/A-18C Hornets with VMFA(AW) 224. The commemoration continued at American Memorial Park with a parade, remarks, and wreath layings. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little)

Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.15.2024 Location: GARAPAN, MP