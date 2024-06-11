25th OWS Nylander Day memorial ceremony 2024

Miriam Hamilton, widow of Capt. Nathan J. Nylander, second from the right, speaks with attendees at the Nylander Day memorial ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 26, 2024. The ceremony included multiple speakers who knew Nylander and a presentation of flowers and a plaque to Hamilton and their children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 23:49
Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
