Miriam Hamilton, widow of Capt. Nathan J. Nylander, speaks to an Airman at the Nylander Day memorial ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 26, 2024. Hamilton shared her memories of Nylander during the ceremony and spoke to members of the 25th Operational Weather Squadron to which he was assigned at the time of his death in 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 23:49 Photo ID: 8478122 VIRIN: 240426-F-NC910-1158 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 1.04 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th OWS Nylander Day memorial ceremony 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.