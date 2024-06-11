25th OWS Nylander Day memorial ceremony 2024

U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen present the colors during the Nylander Day memorial ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 26, 2024. The ceremony memorialized Capt. Nathan J. Nylander and his selfless sacrifice in service of his country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

Date Taken: 04.26.2024
Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US