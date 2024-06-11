Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th OWS Nylander Day memorial ceremony 2024 [Image 6 of 11]

    25th OWS Nylander Day memorial ceremony 2024

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    Tim Vallerin, former 25th Operational Weather Squadron flight commander, speaks at the Nylander Day memorial ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 26, 2024. Vallerin spoke about his experience working alongside Capt. Nathan J. Nylander before he was killed in 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 23:49
    Photo ID: 8478118
    VIRIN: 240426-F-NC910-1104
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th OWS Nylander Day memorial ceremony 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th OWS Nylander Day memorial ceremony 2024
    25th OWS Nylander Day memorial ceremony 2024
    25th OWS Nylander Day memorial ceremony 2024
    25th OWS Nylander Day memorial ceremony 2024
    25th OWS Nylander Day memorial ceremony 2024
    25th OWS Nylander Day memorial ceremony 2024
    25th OWS Nylander Day memorial ceremony 2024
    25th OWS Nylander Day memorial ceremony 2024
    25th OWS Nylander Day memorial ceremony 2024
    25th OWS Nylander Day memorial ceremony 2024
    25th OWS Nylander Day memorial ceremony 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Memorial
    Capt. Nathan J. Nylander
    Nylander Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT