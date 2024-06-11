25th OWS Nylander Day memorial ceremony 2024

U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilians attend the Nylander Day memorial ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 26, 2024. The 25th Operational Weather Squadron personnel stood in formation during the ceremony to pay homage to Capt. Nathan J. Nylander, who was assigned to the squadron when he was killed in 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US