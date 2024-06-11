NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 14, 2024) - Capt. Neil Steinhagen, right, reports relief and assumes command of Submarine Squadron 15 to Rear Adm. Rick Seif, left, commander, submarine forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet during a change of command ceremony held Friday, June 14, onboard Naval Base Guam. Steinhagen relieved Capt. Carl Trask as the commander of the squadron. Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, these submarines are the backbone of the Navy's submarine force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

Date Taken: 06.14.2024
Location: SANTA RITA, GU
This work, Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Wolpert