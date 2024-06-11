NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 14, 2024) - Capt. Carl Trask, right, is relieved by Capt. Neil Steinhagen, left, as Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 as Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center presides. The ceremony was held Friday, June 14, onboard Naval Base Guam. Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, these submarines are the backbone of the Navy's submarine force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 17:33 Photo ID: 8477400 VIRIN: 240614-N-VC599-1137 Resolution: 5196x2941 Size: 1.47 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.