Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 14, 2024) - Capt. Carl Trask, right, is relieved by Capt. Neil Steinhagen, left, as Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 as Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center presides. The ceremony was held Friday, June 14, onboard Naval Base Guam. Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, these submarines are the backbone of the Navy's submarine force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 17:33
    Photo ID: 8477400
    VIRIN: 240614-N-VC599-1137
    Resolution: 5196x2941
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command
    Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command
    Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command
    Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    submarines
    change of command
    submarine squadron 15
    css15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT