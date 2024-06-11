Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command

NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 14, 2024) - Capt. Neil Steinhagen is piped ashore as Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 for the first time following a change of command ceremony for held Friday, June 14, onboard Naval Base Guam. Steinhagen relieved Capt. Carl Trask as the commander of the squadron. Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, these submarines are the backbone of the Navy's submarine force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

