Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 14, 2024) - Capt. Carl Trask is piped ashore following the change of command ceremony for Submarine Squadron 15 held Friday, June 14, onboard Naval Base Guam. During the ceremony Trask turned over command of the squadron to Capt. Neil Steinhagen. Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, these submarines are the backbone of the Navy's submarine force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 17:33
    Photo ID: 8477398
    VIRIN: 240614-N-VC599-1161
    Resolution: 5220x3288
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command
    Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command
    Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command
    Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    submarines
    change of command
    submarine squadron 15
    css15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT