Submarine Squadron 15 Holds Change of Command

NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 14, 2024) - Capt. Carl Trask is piped ashore following the change of command ceremony for Submarine Squadron 15 held Friday, June 14, onboard Naval Base Guam. During the ceremony Trask turned over command of the squadron to Capt. Neil Steinhagen. Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, these submarines are the backbone of the Navy's submarine force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

